One person in critical condition after Murray shooting

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Officials with the Murray Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning at 27 East Bilbride Ave. near 4255 South.

According to police, one man in his mid-40s was transported to the hospital with two gunshot wounds, he is currently in critical condition.

Police say there were no witnesses at the time of the shooting. There is no suspect in custody and no discription.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

