One person in critical condition after hit and run in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – One person is in critical condition after a hit and run Tuesday night.

The crash happened at 900 East Ft. Union in Midvale.

The Unified Police Department said the suspect was driving a gold Chevrolet minivan with license plate V958ML.

The van sustained front damage and a broken windshield in the incident.

No other information ahs been released at this time.

Anyone with Information about the suspect vehicle is asked to call 801-743-7000.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

