One person hospitalized after head-on collision in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – One person is in the hospital after a two-car collision in Kaysville Wednesday night.

According to the Kaysville Fire Department, the collision happened around 7 p.m. on Highway 89 at Crestwood Road.

Officials say a car struck a pickup truck hauling a trailer head-on. The collision then caused the trailer to roll.

One person was taken to a local hospital while the other was treated at the scene and released.

The Kaysville Fire Department says traffic in the area may be impacted while the Utah Highway Patrol investigates the crash.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.