One person dead, another injured in SLC shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — One man is dead, a woman in critical condition after a shooting Sunday morning.

Around 3:53 a.m. Sunday, Salt Lake City Police received reports of a shooting in the lobby of the Milagro apartment complex, located near 241 West 200 South.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, when responding officers arrived on the scene they found a man on the ground unresponsive and a woman injured. Both were in their early 20s, police add.

Police say an unknown suspect fled the scene.

The man and woman were taken to the hospital, where the man was later pronounced dead by medical staff, police say.

The female is in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and it is unknown what led up to these two individuals being together at the complex.

Information will be shared as it becomes available.