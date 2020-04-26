One passenger in critical condition after UTV rollover

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — One person was left in critical condition following a UTV single-vehicle crash which occurred on Sunday around 12:30 p.m., according to Matt Gochis with the Bureau of Land Management.

The accident occurred at Fivemile Pass. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover crash and was transported to the hospital by air.

A second passenger was transported by ground to receive medical attention. The passengers were recreating on back roads at the time of the crash, Gochis said.

