One of three men arrested after 7-year-old killed in Heber faces charges of sexual battery, intoxication

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – One of the three men arrested the night a 7-year-old girl was shot and killed in Heber City is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

Police were called to an apartment in Heber City Friday night after the girl, later identified as Zaydanielys Rodriguez Irizary, had been shot through the wall.

Danny Rodriguez, the girl’s father tells ABC4 he received a call from a friend while at work that his daughter was on the floor bleeding. He rushed home and took her to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they found 34-year-old Christopher O’Connell and 36-year-old Collin David Howells at the apartment building.

Police say O’Connell was intoxicated, uncooperative, and non-compliant. Police observed what appeared to be a firearm near his beltline and protruding from his t-shirt. During a search of the O’Connell, the gun was discovered and seized by police.

O’Connell, Howells, and 21-year-old Trever Joe Pinter were arrested that night.

While O’Connell was arrested on charges related to the girl’s death – including manslaughter – Howells and Pinter were arrested on unrelated charges.

The latest court documents indicate Howells was arrested for sexual battery and intoxication.

According to the probable cause statement, Pinter told police Howells and O’Connell had arrived at his apartment between 10 and 11 Friday night. Howells allegedly told police he had been drinking and was intoxicated.

Two women in Pinter’s apartment told investigators Howells had been “grinding” on one of them. They also said they had seen O’Connell, also believed to be intoxicated, waving a firearm around.

In arresting documents, police say Howells told them he could not remember any of what happened and could not see himself doing that.

Howells was booked on charges of sexual battery and intoxication. Additional details have not yet been made available.