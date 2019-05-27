One man - one flag - one Memorial Day message Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Vietnam veteran Bob Fillmore stands and salutes from the 2100 North Bridge over I-215 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Vietnam veteran Bob Fillmore stands and salutes from the 2100 North Bridge over I-215 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Vietnam veteran Bob Fillmore stands and salutes from the 2100 North Bridge over I-215 Vietnam veteran Bob Fillmore stands and salutes from the 2100 North Bridge over I-215 Vietnam veteran Bob Fillmore stands and salutes from the 2100 North Bridge over I-215 Vietnam veteran Bob Fillmore stands and salutes from the 2100 North Bridge over I-215 prev next

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- One of the touching tributes on this Memorial day - involved just one man and one flag.

Bob Fillmore set up on the 2100 North Bridge and I-215 early Monday morning and was still going strong past noon.

The 71-year-old veteran says he can be found at this makeshift post every Veterans and Memorial Day.

"I'm not doing this for me - I'm doing it for these people and for... all the veterans who are deceased and killed in action and died. So proud for them."

Video>>> Vietnam veteran stands on I-215 overpass to honor the fallen

Fillmore in the Airborne division and served in Vietnam in 1967-68. He says he stands here and salutes every Memorial Day and Veterans day - except last year when he missed last Memorial Day because he was recovering from surgery.

He says being out here - saluting people, hearing the honking horns, seeing the waving arms and the return salutes makes him proud to have served and he believes it helps others feel the same way.

"America needs this. They honk and they're happy - I have so many vets come up and say thank you so much."

