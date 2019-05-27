Local News

One man - one flag - one Memorial Day message

Veteran salutes from a bridge I-215 in Salt Lake City

By:
Posted: May 27, 2019 / 01:46 PM MDT / Updated: May 27, 2019 / 01:46 PM MDT

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- One of the touching tributes on this Memorial day - involved just one man and one flag. 
Bob Fillmore set up on the 2100 North Bridge and I-215 early Monday morning and was still going strong past noon.

The 71-year-old veteran says he can be found at this makeshift post every Veterans and Memorial Day.

"I'm not doing this for me -  I'm doing it for these people and for... all the veterans who are deceased and killed in action and died. So proud for them." 
 Video>>>

  

Fillmore in the Airborne division and served in Vietnam in 1967-68. He says he stands here and salutes every Memorial Day and Veterans day - except last year when he missed last Memorial Day because he was recovering from surgery. 

Related:  Understanding the true meaning of Memorial Day

He says being out here - saluting people, hearing the honking horns, seeing the waving arms and the return salutes makes him proud to have served and he believes it helps others feel the same way.

"America needs this. They honk and they're happy - I have so many vets come up and say thank you so much." 

What others are clicking on:

Day Three: Search for five-year-old Elizabeth Shelley continues

Dog found near mountains in Provo appears to have been lost a long time

Three men booked into jail for attempting to lure young teens for sex

 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Local News Stories

Download Our Apps Today

ABC4 Utah News App
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Apple Store
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Google Play Store
ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App

Trending Video

  • Vietnam veteran stands on I-215 overpass to honor the fallen

    Vietnam veteran stands on I-215 overpass to honor the fallen

  • Gorgeous 4K Drone Footage of Bridal Veil Falls

    Gorgeous 4K Drone Footage of Bridal Veil Falls

  • Two men from Cuba arrested in fraudulent credit card scheme in St. George

    Two men from Cuba arrested in fraudulent credit card scheme in St. George

  • Dad teaches transgender son to shave in new Gillette ad

    Dad teaches transgender son to shave in new Gillette ad

  • Presser for missing Logan girl

    Presser for missing Logan girl

  • Family of Elizabeth Shelley release statement

    Family of Elizabeth Shelley release statement

  • Sully honors George HW Bush

    Sully honors George HW Bush

  • Search resumes for missing 5-year-old

    Search resumes for missing 5-year-old

  • A memory we talk about every spring, the State Street river of 1983

    A memory we talk about every spring, the State Street river of 1983

  • Day Two Search for Elizabeth Shelley

    Day Two Search for Elizabeth Shelley

  • Utah Royals join Real Sports Live

    Utah Royals join Real Sports Live

  • Inside Utah Politics watchdog group

    Inside Utah Politics watchdog group

More Stories

Trending Gallery

Memorial Day 2019 Photos: Locals honor those who gave it all
Memorial Day 2019 Photos: Locals honor those who gave it all

Memorial Day 2019 Photos: Locals honor those who gave it all

Local News /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss