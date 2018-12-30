One man is dead, suspect arrested, after shooting at St. George bar
Detectives determined the shooting was the result of a dispute between the two men who were at the bar and started in an area in front of the bar.
What happened in between the argument and the shooting are still under investigation; however, the victim was shot in front of a neighboring business.
Witnesses told police Flynn pointed his firearm at two other people during the incident, possibly more.
Officers smelled alcohol coming from Flynn and later found suspected drug paraphernalia in his possession.
Flynn was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility on charges of 1st degree felony homicide, two counts of felony aggravated assault involving a weapon, DUI, brandishing a firearm during a fight, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a weapon by a restricted person.
The victim’s name is not being released pending notification of all of victim’s family.
Anyone who was at the One and Only Bar last night and witnessed the dispute leading up to the shooting, or the shooting itself, is asked to contact the St. George Police Department Investigation Unit’s tip line at (435) 627-4338 (reference Incident 18P031977).
Deputies of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, troopers from the Utah Highway Patrol, and other agencies assisted in helping to manage this incident.
