One man arrested for home burglary, shooting in SLC, investigation continues

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for his connection to a home invasion shooting that took place on Jan. 19.

Salt Lake City Police have arrested a 20-year-old after investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a 24-year-old man wounded.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at an apartment complex at 764 North 900 West where they found a 24-year-old with a gunshot wound to his upper leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, Police learned that two male suspects had kicked in the door to one of the apartments, and one suspect shot the victim while standing in the doorway, a press release states.

Police were able to identify the identity of Charles Wight, 20, as one of the suspects during the investigation.

Wight was booked into Salt Lake County Jail for one count of aggravated burglary and one count of Aggravated Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

This is an ongoing investigation so detectives are asking that if anyone has information on the identities or whereabouts of other suspects to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-10924.