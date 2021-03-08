One killed in OHV rollover in Emery County

WOODSIDE, Utah (ABC4) – A person is dead after a off-highway vehicle rollover accident near Woodside on Sunday night.

The Wellington Fire Department says they were called to assist on an OHV rollover near Woodside shortly after 5:30 p.m. involving two victims.

“Unfortunately, one of the crash victims received fatal injuries and our efforts turned into a recovery rather than a rescue,” the department said in a Monday morning Facebook post.

They go on to share their thoughts and prayers with the family and friends of both crash victims.

No other details are available at this time.

Further north, in Utah County, a 12-year-old boy was killed in a farming accident in Spanish Fork over the weekend.

On March 6, Utah County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to the area of 1450 west and 4600 south on reports of a 12-year-boy suffering from significant injuries after falling off a bicycle around 3:32 p.m.

According to Utah County PIO Spencer Cannon, the boy was riding a bicycle with his brother as his father followed behind with a side-by-side towing a trailer. For an unknown reason (at this time) the boy then fell over and was ran over.

Officials say when crews arrived, they found the child in extremely critical condition suffering from serious head injuries.

Life Flight was immediately issued upon discovery but then canceled as the young boy succumbed to his injuries.