DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Draper Friday afternoon.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the collision happened near 15000 South on I-15.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Images from a nearby traffic camera shows a significant traffic jam on I-15 due to the crash.

Courtesy: UDOT

Additional details on the incident have not been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.