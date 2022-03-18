EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old was killed early Friday evening after getting struck by a dirt bike in Eagle Mountain.

A 14-year-old was riding a dirt bike, going about 65 mph when he hit the 19-year-old pedestrian just before 5 p.m.

Police say the victim was hit at Porters Crossing Parkway and Evans Ranch Drive around 4:55 p.m.

The victim was thrown about 50-60 feet, while the 14-year-old slid on the pavement for about 200 feet.

The 14-year-old was also accompanied by a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old who were also on motorcycles. When the 14-year-old took off speeding, that’s when he hit the 19-year-old.

“It’s so frustrating to see something that is so absolutely preventable happen like this and now a couple of families and a community are kinds of reeling,” said Utah County Sherriff’s Officer Sergeant Spencer Cannon.

Both the 14-year-old and 19-year-old were flown to the hospital.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 14-year-old sustained several broken bones but is expected to recover.

The registration for the dirt bike had also expired in June 2021.

Police say speeding is a major problem in that area and it’s important for people to follow the law and drive carefully.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the person who died.