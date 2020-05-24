One killed in 4-car crash on Redwood Road in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- One man is dead after a four-car crash early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of 7800 South and Redwood Road. Police say the man was ejected from a sedan after it was hit by the driver of a truck.

The impact caused the sedan to hit two other vehicles and roll.

The ejected male died on scene. Police say he was in his 20s.

The driver of the truck that started the incident was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The third driver was not injured, and the fourth vehicle was parked on the street.

The cause of the crash has not been released but police believe speed may have been a factor.

