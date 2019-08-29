One injured in Draper house fire

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person suffered minor injuries after fire engulfed a home in Draper Wednesday evening.

Fire officials said they received a call at 7:55 p.m. about a two-story home on fire near 581 East Draper Woods Way in the Draper Heights area.

When fire officials arrived, they reportedly found heavy smoke and flames coming from the upstairs master bedroom on the backside of the home.

All occupants were evacuated before fire crews arrived.

The fire was knocked down within 12 minutes of crews arriving, according to fire officials.

One person however suffered a minor foot injury and was transported to Intermountain Healthcare Center. Fire officials said they are not sure if the person is a resident of the home or if this person helped evacuate the home.

The fire was contained to the master bedroom, and fire officials said there is severe damage to the room and smoke damage to the rest of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and damages are estimated at $25,000.

No firefighters were injured as a result of the fire.

What others are reading: