SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — One person was transported to the hospital after being stabbed on a TRAX train around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to Carl Arky, Public Information Officer with UTA Police.
The train was headed to the Courthouse Station between 4th and 5th South in downtown Salt Lake City at the time of the stabbing.
Both the victim and the suspect exited the train at Courthouse Station. The suspect boarded another train before being taken into custody.
The victim was treated at the scene and was not in a life-threatening condition. The incident is currently under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Latest Posts:
- Empty Utah: Bountiful Main Street
- One in custody following stabbing on TRAX near Courthouse Station
- Historic virtual state conventions set the stage for the primary election, while some candidates lock up party nominations
- Garage door protects home from fire in West Haven
- Utahns can view “train” of satellites on Sunday night as they drift over the state