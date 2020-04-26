One in custody following stabbing on TRAX near Courthouse Station

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — One person was transported to the hospital after being stabbed on a TRAX train around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to Carl Arky, Public Information Officer with UTA Police.

The train was headed to the Courthouse Station between 4th and 5th South in downtown Salt Lake City at the time of the stabbing.

Both the victim and the suspect exited the train at Courthouse Station. The suspect boarded another train before being taken into custody.

The victim was treated at the scene and was not in a life-threatening condition. The incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Latest Posts: