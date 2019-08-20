One in custody after heroin drug bust

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person is in jail following heroin bust in West Valley City.

Police said the amount of heroin taken off the street as a result of the bust was worth thousands of dollars.

Police said they found Jocsan Bustamante with a half-pound of heroin after a lengthy investigation.

After Bustamente was arrested, police got a warrant for a storage building in his name and say they found two additional pounds of heroin.

Bustamente was booked into jail on distribution charges and officials said he has been living in the United States illegally.

