SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – One man is in custody after allegedly making threats towards the public at the City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City on Thursday, police say.

According to a tweet posted by the Salt Lake City Police Department, the incident occurred around 8:00 pm on Thursday. Police say the area is safe and there have been no injuries or any weapons found.

Police are reportedly investigating the incident as a possible mental health crisis.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.