NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – One man is in critical condition following a crash involving three cars and three drivers in North Salt Lake on Friday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 2600 South and I-15, partially blocking the on-ramp going northbound. The man in critical condition was transported to the hospital by ambulance but life flight was called.

Police are still investigating the crash and how it happened. Sgt. Tyler Winslow from the North Salt Lake Police Department stated that there is no determination of factors involved at this time.

(Courtesy of South Davis Metro Fire Service Area)

While the crash continues to be investigated, officials are diverting traffic away from the scene. The northbound offramp is being diverted east and all westbound traffic is being diverted southbound onto the freeway.

Drivers not wanting to get on the freeway will be able to turn around at the next available exit.