TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Two semi-trucks were involved in a crash on I-80 in Tooele County near milepost 41, early Friday morning.

A white Volvo semi was traveling westbound before it was struck from behind by a white Kenworth semi at about 12:45 a.m. Friday morning. The two vehicles stayed together and stopped toward the right shoulder. After the collision, a fire started causing both trucks to become engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Kenworth semi was airlifted from the scene in critical condition. The driver of the Volvo reported no injuries.

Courtesy of Utah Department of Public Safety

I-80 westbound is still closed and is estimated to remain closed until noon while crews work to investigate and clean the crash scene.

The cause of the crash is still currently under investigation.