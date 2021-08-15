One in critical condition after being shot at South Jordan party Sunday morning

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Early Sunday morning police responded to a shooting in South Jordan just after 4 a.m.

Police say when they arrived and the scene was chaotic.

Witnesses say some unexpected guests showed up to the party and there was a confrontation in the garage that lead to the altercation.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to a nearby hospital by a third party where he was taken by life flight to another hospital. Police say he underwent surgery and is in critical but stable condition at this time.

Authorities state they have arrested a 19-year-old suspect.

