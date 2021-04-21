One ejected, killed after Washington County pursuit in stolen vehicle

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is dead and a woman hospitalized after a police pursuit in Hurricane early Wednesday morning.

An officer attempted to stop a vehicle that did not have a license plate shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Police say the driver then accelerated northbound on SR-9 into LaVerkin at about 90 mph and continued at a high rate of speed into Toquerville. The driver then allegedly took several side roads in Toquerville neighborhoods before coming back onto the highway.

A few minutes later, Hurricane Police say the driver rolled the vehicle. The unidentified driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Officers performed CPR on the man until medical personnel arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hurricane Police say they also detained a woman they found in the vehicle when they approached. She was then transported to an area hospital.

According to police, the vehicle was later found to be stolen from Salt Lake City.

Utah Highway Patrol is now investigating the crash.