OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News)- Firefighters worked to put out a house fire in Ogden early Saturday morning.

They arrived to the scene, near 2400 Pierce Ave. just after 4:30 a.m.

Crews say the one person inside the home and a dog made it out safely before firefighters got there.

The fire was contained to the attic area of the home, officials say. The cause is under investigation.

Damage estimates are estimated at $50,000 at this time.

What others are reading: