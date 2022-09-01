CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A shooting in Clearfield left one person in the hospital and another detained by police Wednesday night.

Clearfield Police Department Assistant Chief Devin Rogers told ABC4 that Clearfield PD received calls around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, reporting screaming and what was believed to be gunshots at the Clearfield Cemetery on State Street.

Witnesses told police they had heard someone scream to another person “If you want to live you need to get back in the vehicle.” Rogers reported witnesses saw a person on the ground with a gunshot wound get up and get into a white pick-up truck and leave the cemetery.

Clearfield PD began a search for the truck before being notified that a 39-year-old male with a gunshot wound believed to be involved in the incident had been dropped off at the Davis Hospital in Layton. The man was reported to be in critical condition but is being stabilized.

Layton Police later found the white pick-up truck and performed a high-risk traffic stop, safely detaining the suspect – another 39-year-old male – on Antelope Drive near I-15.

Police officials are unsure at this time what led to the alleged shooting or why the two individuals were in the cemetery, however, Assistant Chief Rogers did tell ABC4 there is no threat to the public. An investigation is ongoing.

“We are extremely grateful for the great work of our law enforcement officers both here in Clearfield and the assisting agencies who came to help us bring this to a quick resolution,” said Rogers.

No officers fired their guns or were injured.

The Clearfield Police Department is asking if any witnesses saw or heard anything regarding the incident, to please contact Clearfield PD by calling 801-525-2806.