One dead, two others injured after truck pulling trailer rolls on I-15

FILLMORE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is dead after a truck pulling a flat bed trailer rolled on I-15 Thursday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol reports the pick-up truck entered I-15 at mile post 167.

Near mile post 168, the truck’s trailer began to fish-tail.

The fish-tailing increased until the driver was unable to maintain control and the vehicle wen sideways into the median and rolled.

The unidentified man, a passenger in the truck, was ejected from the vehicle. Although he was transported to the hospital, efforts to save him were unsuccessful.

Utah Highway Patrol says the driver, an unidentified man, suffered minor injuries, while the third man in the vehicle suffered serious injuries. He is expected to survive.

No other details are available at this time.