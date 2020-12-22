One dead, two injured after Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One person is dead and two others injured after a shooting on Salt Lake City’s north side.

Salt Lake City Police tell ABC4 that a 911 call came in shortly after midnight for shots fired near the Main Street Motel in the 1500 block of S Main Street near Kensington Avenue.

A man was found at the motel with gunshot wounds. He is currently stable.

When authorities canvassed the area, they located a man dead in a vehicle from possible gunshot wounds.

Shortly after, authorities say they got a call from St. Mark’s Hospital for a woman with gunshot wounds. She is also in stable condition.

Authorities say they are working to determine what factors lead up to the altercation. All three people involved are known to each other.

There is no word yet on if those involved are victims or suspects or if there is an outstanding suspect. Police tell ABC4 that they are not ruling out that a suspect could be at large.

