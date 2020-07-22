Suspect dead, three officers injured after pursuit ends in crash in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person is dead and three officers were injured after a pursuit ended in a crash in Ogden Tuesday.

The incident happened when officers said they initiated contact with a driver due to a traffic incident. The driver in question was alone in the car.

According to police, the driver refused to cooperate with officers and sped away from the scene and in the process, dragged one officer away.

Police said that’s when a pursuit began and the driver ejected the officer that was dragged from the vehicle at the 2800 block of Monroe in Ogden.

The driver continued onto Sullivan Road where he lost control at about the 1800 block of Sullivan. This is where police said the driver struck an Ogden City police vehicle that was ahead of him, pulled to the side of the street.







After striking the police vehicle, the suspect reportedly hit a second passenger vehicle occupied by a 59-year-old.

During the crash, the male suspect fleeing from officers sustained critical injuries and medical responded to the scene, according to police. Police said medics began life-saving measures but the suspect succumbed to his injuries while on scene.

The three officers who were injured during the incident were transported to a local hospital and are expected to recover.

The 59-year-old driver sustained minor injuries, and emergency crews treated them at the scene.

Utah Highway Patrol is investigating the incident further.