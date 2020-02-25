Man killed in Wright Brothers Drive crash identified, several others injured

UPDATE 2:40 p.m.

Eric Salazar, 45 was killed in the crash, police say there will be a lengthy investigation into the cause of the incident.

“This was a very difficult accident scene that impacted several people,” he said.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- One person is dead and several others were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash just west of the Salt Lake City International Airport.

It happened just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday on Wright Brothers Drive and Amelia Earhart Drive

Officials say there were two vehicles involved, a multi-passenger van and a Chevy Sedan.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

There were 11 people inside the van, all were construction workers for Engineered Wall Systems, Inc. out of Salt lake City. Many of the passengers in the van were injured, and one was killed, according to police.

Police believe all the passengers in the van were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the Chevy had minor injuries and remained on scene to work with investigators.

We reached out to EWS, but the company declined to comment.

Updates to this story will be posted as more information becomes available.

