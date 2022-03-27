Utah County (ABC4) – On March 27, around 3:35 pm, Utah County deputies responded to the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash.

According to authorities, a motorcycle with two passengers were traveling SR-198 when they encountered heavy traffic due to the Festival of Colors. The driver attempted to maneuver around stopped traffic, but was unable to control the motorcycle and crashed.

The driver was ejected and hit the side of a car while the passenger was pinned under the motorcycle.

The passenger was transported to a local hospital where they died from their injuries. The driver had minor injuries.

SR-198 was closed while Troopers investigated the crash. Neither of the occupants of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet.