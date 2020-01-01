One dead, one in critical condition following two-vehicle crash in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – South Salt Lake Police are investigating a fatal automobile crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to South Salt Lake Police Sergeant Matthew S. Oehler, the crash involved two vehicles at 2700 South 300 West.

One driver died at the scene and the driver of the other vehicle was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The drivers were the only occupants in the vehicles.

Police have not yet released the names and ages of those involved. The Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team are currently investigating the scene.

This is a developing story.

