KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Dodge Ram drifted off road and overturned in Kane County, on Monday night, leaving one dead and another hospitalized.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the truck overturned at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 on SR-89 neary milepost 17. The vehicle drifted off the right side side of the road and flipped, ejecting the 38-year-old driver. The driver suffered fatal injuries while the 48-year-old passenger was flown by life flight to a local hospital with multiple injuries in stable condition.

Police say both the driver and the passenger were not wearing seatbelts. Officials are currently investigating if impairment played a factor in the crash.

Lane restrictions for about two hours while crews investigated the incident and cleared the crash.