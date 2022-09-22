WELLSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A multi-car pileup near the American West Heritage Center in Wellsville has left one dead and one taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden tells ABC4 the crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 on Highway 89/91 at 3700 South. The crash involved “six to seven” cars, closing the highway in both directions.

Police estimate the highway will be closed for two to three hours. An investigation of what caused the crash is still ongoing.