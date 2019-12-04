One dead, one critically injured in roof collapse in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews are currently responding to a roof collapse in Taylorsville that killed one person and critically injured another.

Sgt. Melody Gray, Unified Police Department said the incident happened just after 2 p.m. near 4700 South 1900 West.

Few details are being released at this time as the investigation is just underway into how the roof collapsed or who was involved.

4700 South is closed westbound at Redwood Road. Please avoid the area.

WB 4700 S Closed

at Redwood Rd/Taylorsville Expy Salt Lake Co.

Use Alt Route — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) December 4, 2019

*Developing* An update will be provided as soon as additional details are released.

What others are clicking on: