1 dead, multiple others injured in Cedar City crash

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash in Cedar City left one woman dead and multiple others injured at the intersection of Highway 56 and Iron Springs Road on Tuesday.

When officers from the Cedar City Police Department arrived on the scene around 10:07 a.m., they found a cement truck that had collided with a white Ford Explorer.

Police state that the female driver of the Ford Explorer was then pronounced dead at the scene. The other four passengers in the vehicle, two females and two male juveniles, reportedly suffered critical injuries.

The driver of the cement truck was uninjured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and the identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.