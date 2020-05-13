One dead in Utah County shooting

VINEYARD, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a fatal shooting Tuesday evening.

Utah County officials said the shooting which occurred near Mill Road in Vineyard resulted in one fatality.

ABC4 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

