SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – One person is dead and an officer injured after shots fired as South Salt Lake Police responded to a report of a man with a gun late Monday evening.

Officers were reportedly called to a man with a gun off of 400 E Robert Ave. Police say two officers approached the area when shots were fired.

It is not specified who shot first.

South Salt Lake Police say one officer was injured while the other officer was not harmed.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The officer that was injured is in “stable and good condition” after the shooting, according to the South Salt Lake Police Department. That officer has since been released from an area hospital after receiving medical treatment.

Police say the other person involved was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The County Wide Critical Incident Protocol was established as a result, and an independent investigation is being conducted into the events surrounding the incident.

There is no outstanding threat to the community, police say.

2430 South in the 400 East block has reportedly been blocked off for the investigation, and police are asking the public to please avoid the area and use an alternate route.

No further information is currently available.