One dead in Logan Canyon rollover

LOGAN CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol has confirmed one person has died in a single-vehicle rollover in Logan Canyon Saturday night.

According to UHP Corporal Michael Gordon, the crash happened around 6 pm on US-89 when the driver of a vehicle rolled into the river.

Gordon said a Dodge Pickup occupied by two adult men was traveling west on US-89 at mile post 473 in Logan Canyon when for an unknown reason, the driver lost control, traveled across the eastbound lane, and rolled into the Logan River where it came to rest on its top.

The driver was stuck inside the pickup until bystanders were able to pull him out. The driver was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The passenger was able to free himself and escaped with minor injuries.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.