1  of  2
Live Now
Pres. Trump to make statements from Rose Garden as protests continue across the nation Watch 5pm News Live Now

US-89 in Logan Canyon closed due to crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CACHE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – At least one person is seriously injured following a crash in Logan Canyon Monday afternoon, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

US-89 is closed in both directions due to the crash. The closure is about 12 miles north east of Logan. Officials don’t have an estimated time for reopening.

This is a developing story.  More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story reported a person died in the crash. Utah Highway Patrol troopers now say that person is still alive and in critical condition.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story