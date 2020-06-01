US-89 in Logan Canyon closed due to crash

CACHE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – At least one person is seriously injured following a crash in Logan Canyon Monday afternoon, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

US-89 is closed in both directions due to the crash. The closure is about 12 miles north east of Logan. Officials don’t have an estimated time for reopening.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story reported a person died in the crash. Utah Highway Patrol troopers now say that person is still alive and in critical condition.