One dead in fatal Tooele rollover crash

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – One person has died following a rollover crash in Tooele Tuesday afternoon.

Police say around 4:30 p.m., a gray Infiniti was traveling westbound on I-80 when it went off the road to the left and rolled multiple times before ending up in the eastbound lanes of traffic.

There were two people in the Infiniti at the time of the crash. One occupant was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The other occupant was not significantly injured, police say.

At this time, it is unknown why the car went off the road.

Police have not released the identity of the person who died at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.