One dead following Salt Lake City street racing crash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is dead after two cars were apparently street racing in Salt Lake City.

Police tell ABC4 that a two car crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

The vehicles were reportedly street racing east on 900 South at 3000 West when one of the drivers collided with another car in the area making a U-turn.

According to police, the driver of the car making a U-turn was transported to an area hospital but later died. While his exact age is unclear, police tell ABC4 that he was in his 20s.

The driver accused of hitting the car making a U-turn is also a man in his 20s.

No other details are available at this time.