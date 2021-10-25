One dead, child hospitalized after crash near Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – One person is dead and two people, including a child, were taken to the hospital following a Sunday evening crash in Weber County.

At around 4:40 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol reports troopers were called to a crash on SR-39 near milepost 15.5 near Pineview Reservoir. They were able to determine an Audi was traveling east while a Dodge pickup was traveling west.

For an unknown reason, the Audi abruptly crossed the double yellow centerline, colliding head-on with the pickup. Troopers say the Audi came to rest west of the area of impact, facing south. The truck continued west for a short distance, left the road, rolled onto its top, and came to rest in a dirt pullout adjacent to the Reservoir.

Utah Highway Patrol shared the below photos of the crash. The black Audi appears to have extensive front-end damage with the driver’s side almost completely compacted. The pickup also suffered extensive front-end damage, losing a tire and becoming almost entirely unrecognizable.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the driver of the Audi was pronounced dead on scene. A 9-year-old riding in the rear passenger area of the Audi was not properly restrained and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The front passenger, an adult, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the truck was transported with injuries to his lower extremities.

Additional details about the crash have not yet been released.