One dead, another hurt in Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a Tuesday night shooting in Ogden.

Police were called to a home near Patterson Street and Wall Avenue at around 8 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When Ogden Police arrived, they found two men in front of the home with gunshot wounds.

One of those men has since died while the other was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

According to Ogden Police, the suspect, an unidentified man, has surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and Ogden Police have not yet released additional details.