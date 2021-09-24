Woman killed in 2-vehicle wreck in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY (ABC4) – A 22-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Box Elder County Thursday afternoon.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the woman, identified as Mercedes Davis, of Providence, UT, was traveling westbound on SR-30 in her 1993 Honda Accord when a witness said she lost control and drove into oncoming traffic, after attempting to go around a car at a high speed.
She was extricated from her car and pronounced dead on the scene, the Garland Fire Department said in a tweet.
Photos taken at the scene by the Garland Fire Department show heavy damage to both vehicles.
The Honda Accord was sideways in traffic when it was hit by a white 2000 Ford Crown Victoria that was traveling eastbound.
The driver and passenger of the Ford were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Utah Highway Patrol, Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Garland and Fielding Fire Departments all responded to the crash.