One dead after South Jordan industrial accident

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – At least one person is dead after an industrial accident in South Jordan.

South Jordan Police and Fire are on the scene of a construction site near Ivy Glen Way and Moon Valley Way.

Authorities tell ABC4 two people were caught in a trench collapse that happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. One of the individuals was able to escape and was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

Crews say they attempted life-saving efforts, but the unidentified man died at the scene. They are now working to secure the trench to recover the man’s body.

In the photos above, you can see emergency crews working in what appears to be the foundation or basement of a home under construction.

In February, a man was rescued after spending nearly three hours trapped in a collapsed trench in Riverton. Watch as crews work to rescue that man below:

An industrial accident in Woods Cross earlier this year caused a woman to lose her arm. The woman reportedly became entangled in some machinery. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they say they helped the woman who they say had her right arm amputated just above the elbow.

The woman was flown to the hospital in critical but stable condition.