One dead after officer-involved shooting in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Police in Provo have confirmed one person has died after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night.

According to Sgt. Nick Dupaix with Provo Police, the incident happened just before ten in the area of 300 North 900 West.

Officers had attempted to stop a man driving a 2012 Buick Lacrosse-Vehicle but he took off. The officers did not pursue the suspect but later found the vehicle parked near 300 North 900 West. As officers were attempting to make contact with the man in the car, shots were fired.

The suspect, who had been hit during the gunfire, was taken to the hospital where he died, according to Dupaix.

It is not known what led up to officers discharging their weapons. Dupaix stated no officers were injured during the incident.

The investigation is in the early stages and an update will be provided once new details are released.