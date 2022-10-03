WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on southbound I-15 early Sunday evening.

According to a release, when officers arrived at the scene they found a sole male occupant of the Ford pickup who sustained fatal injuries.

After an investigation, authorities found the pickup was hauling two trailers including a camping trailer and a utility trailer loaded with a UTV.

Officials say the utility trailer began to whip and caused the pickup to veer off the right side of the highway and when the trailers detached the truck rolled over.

According to authorities, the driver was restrained but sustained fatal injuries and his identification will be released at a later time.