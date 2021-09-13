One man dead, 4 students injured after Idaho school bus crash

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A school bus crash has resulted in the death of a man and four injured students on Monday morning, according to the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

The crash happened in Bonneville County, Idaho near the intersection of 15th East and 65th North.

Officials say the incident happened when a school bus collided with a pickup truck,

The bus was found tipped over in a field, with its front windows smashed in and the pickup truck was discovered near a fence, also tipped over on its side.

Officials say the man who died was the driver of the pickup truck. His identity has not been released at this time. Four students were transported to a local hospital for injury treatment and are currently in stable condition.

Dozens of students from Rocky Mountain Middle School and Bonneville High School were riding on the bus. Parents of the children arrived on the scene to pick up their children and others were transferred to another bus and taken to school safely.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has blocked off the accident scene and are asking people to avoid the area as crews are cleaning up.

Officials are still currently investigating the incident.