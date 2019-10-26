One-day, one-stop event brings vital services to the homeless

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – An event aimed at helping those in need took center stage Friday at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City.

The 3rd annual Project Homeless Connect brought together about 900 community volunteers to provide services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Everything from dental exams and flu shots to hair cuts and housing assistance.

Those volunteering say it’s a really great way to give back.

“It’s really rewarding. It’s something that’s been really fun to think about. When you start cosmetology school a lot of people think it’s kind of a joke career but you never really understand just how much or how rewarding of a career it can be so it’s been really cool,” said one volunteer.

The event is in its third year. Last year it helped nearly 850 people in the community.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: