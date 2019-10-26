One-day, one-stop event brings vital services to the homeless

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – An event aimed at helping those in need took center stage Friday at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City.

The 3rd annual Project Homeless Connect brought together about 900 community volunteers to provide services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Everything from dental exams and flu shots to hair cuts and housing assistance.

Those volunteering say it’s a really great way to give back.

“It’s really rewarding. It’s something that’s been really fun to think about. When you start cosmetology school a lot of people think it’s kind of a joke career but you never really understand just how much or how rewarding of a career it can be so it’s been really cool,” said one volunteer.

The event is in its third year. Last year it helped nearly 850 people in the community.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

3rd annual Project Homeless Connect SLC

Thumbnail for the video titled "3rd annual Project Homeless Connect SLC"

Book vending machine at Alta View Elementary rewards kids with reading

Thumbnail for the video titled "Book vending machine at Alta View Elementary rewards kids with reading"

House fire in Midvale

Thumbnail for the video titled "House fire in Midvale"

Actress Felicity Huffman could serve 14-day sentence in admissions scheme at Dublin prison

Thumbnail for the video titled "Actress Felicity Huffman could serve 14-day sentence in admissions scheme at Dublin prison"

Pregnant women with high blood pressure on the rise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pregnant women with high blood pressure on the rise"

Kanarra Falls hiker rescue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kanarra Falls hiker rescue"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories