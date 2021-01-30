Avalanche buries person in Summit County, Saturday

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Summit County Officers are currently on scene of an avalanche, which has left one person buried Saturday.

On January 30, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirms the burial of an individual after an avalanche erupted Saturday afternoon.

“We are currently working a backcountry #avalanche in the Square Top area outside the ski resort,” shares the county PIO. “There is one confirmed burial. It is unknown if there are any other people involved.”

Officials say the area is ‘extremely unstable’ and rescuers are working to get into area safely.

