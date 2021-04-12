WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

One car flips, another hits tree in Salt Lake City crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of SLCFD

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers rushed to the scene of a rollover in Salt Lake City, Sunday.

On April 11, the Salt Lake City Fire Department was dispatched to the scene of 400 North and Redwood Road around 8:53 p.m.

  • Courtesy of SLCFD
  • Courtesy of SLCFD
  • Courtesy of SLCFD
  • Courtesy of SLCFD

According to crew members, four people were involved, all requiring immediate medical care.

Based on the images shared by the department, two vehicles were involved in the crash. One plowed through a neighborhood fence, hitting a tree, while the other completely flipped over near an apartment building’s sidewalk.

It is unknown at this time what caused the collision, or what the current condition of all four victims are.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts