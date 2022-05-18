SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The 2030 Winter Olympics could be right here in Utah, and the prospect of bringing the games back to our capital city means a big payout for the state.

The payout is an estimated $3.9 billion.

The Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute and the Salt Lake City Committee for the games hosted a meeting Tuesday.

They say the infrastructure we already have from the 2002 Olympics makes Salt Lake a great candidate for another round, adding that not only would the games mean a boost in our economy, but it would improve the community as a whole.

The final decision for where the 2030 Winter Olympics will be held comes next Summer.